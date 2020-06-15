Galatasaray skipper Muslera suffers double leg fracture

Galatasaray's Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera suffered a double leg fracture at the weekend in the club's first game since matches resumed, the Istanbul giants confirmed Monday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Galatasaray's Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera suffered a double leg fracture at the weekend in the club's first game since matches resumed, the Istanbul giants confirmed Monday.

Club skipper Muslera "sustained an injury causing bone fractures in his tibia and fibula" in Galatasaray's 2-0 defeat by Rizespor, they said.

The 33-year-old will undergo additional examinations Monday and "will be planned an operation accordingly", the club added, without saying how long he would be unavailable.

Muslera, who has been with Galatasaray since 2011, was injured in a first-half collision with Rizespor's Czech striker Milan Skoda.

Galatasaray's defeat left the team in third place in the table, six points behind Trabzonspor at the top, and Basaksehir.

The Turkish Super Lig resumed Friday behind closed doors after a nearly three-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.