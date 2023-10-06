Galey extends best wishes for Pakistan team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Ambassador of France in Pakistan Nicolas Galey has extended best wishes to the Pakistan team as they compete in the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup which kicked off in India on Thursday.

Galey wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Pakistan would kick off its 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign against the today with its match against the Netherlands.

The next few weeks would be quite exciting, and I wish Pakistan and the other teams like as they compete in this major international sports event. Yeh jashan hai cricket ka,” he said.