UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gallacher Shares Oman Lead With Teenage Upstart Hojgaard

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:53 PM

Gallacher shares Oman lead with teenage upstart Hojgaard

Seasoned campaigner Stephen Gallacher and teenage upstart Rasmus Hojgaard shared the lead on nine-under par at the halfway stage of the Oman Open on Friday

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Seasoned campaigner Stephen Gallacher and teenage upstart Rasmus Hojgaard shared the lead on nine-under par at the halfway stage of the Oman Open on Friday.

The pair finished the day one shot ahead of Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts and Finn Kalle Samooja.

Danish 18-year-old Hojgaard, the third youngest winner in European Tour history at this season's Mauritius Open, scored a second-round 68 with an eagle, five birdies and three bogeys.

Scotland's Gallacher, 45, boasting four European Tour wins, hit a bogey-free 67.

Dutchman Joost Luiten, the 2018 champion, English pair Richard McEvoy and Robert Rock, Italy's Guido Migliozzi and South African Brandon Stone were three shots off the lead.

Gallacher, with only one top-10 finish on the 2019 Race to Dubai, said his game was moving in the right direction.

"This is a great golf course and one of the best we play all year but it's very demanding and you've got to play good golf. If you don't you'll get found out and fortunately I'm playing pretty well at the moment," he said Hojgaard, holding the halfway lead for the first time in 10 European events, said it was difficult to manage the conditions.

"You can't avoid bogeys out here so I knew at some point I would drop a shot because in this wind," he said. "But I managed to bounce back with a few birdies."Italian golfers Edoardo Molinari and Lorenzo Gagli, cleared at the last minute to take part after a coronavirus scare, were further back with the latter sharing 10th spot at five-under and Molinari back in 29th on two-under.

Related Topics

Dubai Oman Brandon Lead Eagle Italy Mauritius 2018 2019 All Best Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Can Work With Russia, China on Iran - Special R ..

1 minute ago

Iceland confirms first case of new coronavirus

1 minute ago

WHO upgrades global risk of virus spread to 'very ..

2 minutes ago

UN Office at Geneva to Assess Swiss Ban on Public ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan May Meet in Moscow on March 5 or 6 ..

3 minutes ago

US Auctions 12Mln Barrels of Oil in Strategic Petr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.