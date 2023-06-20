UrduPoint.com

Galle And Colombo To Host Pakistan In Two-Test Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

The first Test will commence at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on 16 July and the two teams will then travel to Colombo for the second Test at the Singhalese Sports Club from 24 till 28 July.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2023) Pakistan will return to Galle – where they recorded the highest-ever chase for the venue last year – for the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka next month.

For what is Pakistan’s first assignment in the 2023-25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, the Babar Azam’s side will arrive in Sri Lanka on 9 July and play a two-day warm-up game on 11 and 12 July before they head south for the first Test. The venue for the warm-up fixture will be confirmed closer to time.

Pakistan last toured Sri Lanka in July 2022 and that two-match Test series resulted in 1-1. Pakistan scaled the target of 342 to register the best run chase at the ground and win the first Test by four wickets. The hosts pounced back in the second Test to level the series with a 246-run win.

Pakistan last played a Test at the Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo in 2014.

They have played six Tests at the ground, winning one, losing one, and the other four matches ended in draw.

Itinerary of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka:

9 JulyPakistan land in Colombo

11 and 12 July – Warm-up game

16-20 July – First Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium

24-28 July – Second Test at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

Player support personnel: Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital content manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).

