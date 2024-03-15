Galopin Des Champs Wins Back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups
Muhammad Rameez Published March 15, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Galopin Des Champs joined an elite club of horses to claim back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups on Friday
Cheltenham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Galopin Des Champs joined an elite club of horses to claim back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups on Friday.
The odds-on favourite, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, followed up his 2023 success in jump racing's blue riband in emphatic fashion.
In second came the well backed Gerri Colombe with Grand National winner Corach Rambler in third.
Galopin Des Champs put up a performance fitting of the 100th anniversary of National Hunt's premier prize to join Best Mate and Al Boum Photo as the only horses to win the Gold Cup in successive years this century.
Winning owner Audrey Turley described watching her pride and joy repeat his heroics of last year as "terrifying".
"It does not get any easier, I will enjoy the race later on.
"I still cannot believe it.
He is so special to us, he is so kind so loving."
For Mullins this was the crowning glory of a remarkable week in which the Irish master trainer notched up his 100th Festival winner on Wednesday.
It took him a long time to finally get his hands on a Gold Cup, but now has won four of the last six editions of the great race.
"All we were worried about was the loose horse over the last two fences.
"He made one mistake early on but that was it, phew!
"To win the 100th one, the week has been so good, it's like a perfect storm," said Mullins, who also won Tuesday's Champion Hurdle with State Man.
"The third one would be the plan next year," Mullins added of Galopin Des Champs, confirming his champion will return to try to make it three in a row.
Recent Stories
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ
Dutch pick France's Naval Group for submarines deal
'Difficult' Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
Sindh University hosts seminar- Speakers urged women's empowerment through inclu ..
The Economic Challenges for the New Government
Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan to retire on April 14
Sonko and Diomaye: Senegal's anti-establishment figureheads
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters
More Stories From Sports
-
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters6 minutes ago
-
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series59 seconds ago
-
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters2 hours ago
-
PSL 9 Opening Eliminator: United opt to bat against Gladiators2 hours ago
-
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters2 hours ago
-
Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 173 hours ago
-
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters3 hours ago
-
Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 20243 hours ago
-
UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw3 hours ago
-
Champions League quarter-final tie-by-tie guide4 hours ago
-
Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draw4 hours ago
-
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters5 hours ago