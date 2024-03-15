Galopin Des Champs wins back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups

Galopin Des Champs joined an elite club of horses to claim back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups on Friday

Cheltenham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Galopin Des Champs joined an elite club of horses to claim back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups on Friday.

The odds-on favourite, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, followed up his 2023 success in jump racing's blue riband in emphatic fashion.

In second came the well backed Gerri Colombe with Grand National winner Corach Rambler in third.

Galopin Des Champs put up a performance fitting of the 100th anniversary of National Hunt's premier prize to join Best Mate and Al Boum Photo as the only horses to win the Gold Cup in successive years this century.

Winning owner Audrey Turley described watching her pride and joy repeat his heroics of last year as "terrifying".

"It does not get any easier, I will enjoy the race later on.

"I still cannot believe it.

He is so special to us, he is so kind so loving."

For Mullins this was the crowning glory of a remarkable week in which the Irish master trainer notched up his 100th Festival winner on Wednesday.

It took him a long time to finally get his hands on a Gold Cup, but now has won four of the last six editions of the great race.

"All we were worried about was the loose horse over the last two fences.

"He made one mistake early on but that was it, phew!

"To win the 100th one, the week has been so good, it's like a perfect storm," said Mullins, who also won Tuesday's Champion Hurdle with State Man.

"The third one would be the plan next year," Mullins added of Galopin Des Champs, confirming his champion will return to try to make it three in a row.