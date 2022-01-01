Gambia cancel Cup of Nations prep games due to Covid

The Gambia cancelled on Saturday their two prep matches for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations due to a surfeit of Covid-19 cases in their squad

Paris, Jan 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The Gambia cancelled on Saturday their two prep matches for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations due to a surfeit of Covid-19 cases in their squad.

The decision came just hours before they were due to play Algeria in Doha -- the other match was against Syria on Tuesday.

"Due to the unavailability of 16 of our 28-man squad our friendlies ahead of the Cup of Nations against Algeria and Syria have both been cancelled," the Gambian Football Federation (GFF) said in a statement.

The team's Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet explained via Facebook that the swathe of absences were due to "Covid, other illness, injuries and restrictions to travel.

" The Algerians were less than pleased with the late notice.

"The Gambians decided unilaterally to cancel the match hours before kick-off on the pretext that they were lacking a goalkeeper!" stormed the Algerian Football Federation (FaF) in a statement.

The cancellations are hardly ideal preparation for Gambia ahead of their first appearance at the biennial African football showpiece being hosted by Cameroon and which runs from January 9 to February 6.

They open their campaign on January 12 against Mauretania, followed by Mali four days later and round off their group matches against Tunisia on January 20.