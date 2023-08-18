Open Menu

Game Of Pentathlon Getting Rapid Acceptance In Country: SBP DG

Muhammad Rameez Published August 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Dr Asif Tufail has said that the game of pentathlon is getting rapid acceptance among the younger generation of the country and they would continue to support such exciting games.

He was addressing a prize-distribution ceremony of Global Laser Run City Tour 2023 competitions, organised by the Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF), in collaboration with the SBP here at Punjab Stadium on Friday. Former commissioner Lahore and Chairman PMPF Zulfiqar Ghumman, was also present.

Dr Asif Tufail also witnessed the thrilling running and shooting competitions.

Later, Dr Asif along with Former Commissioner Lahore and Chairman PMPF Zulfiqar Ghumman and Vice-President PMPF Tariq Rashid distributed prizes among the top performers of running and shooting competitions.

As many as 290 boys and girls from different schools and colleges participated in the Global Laser Run City Tour running and shooting competitions.

The SBP DG said that it is quite heartening to see wonderful performances of young boys and girls in running and shooting events. Pentathlon is a modern sport and Sports Board Punjab is utilising all resources to promote this game among the young generation of Pakistan. "We are delighted to find several talented male and female players through Global Laser Run City Tour running and shooting competitions," he added.

Following are results: U-8 girls: 1st. Mariam Hussain, 2nd. Sania, 3rd. Sehar Bano U-9 boys: 1st. Atta, 2nd. Arif Ali, 3rd. Mehboob U-10 boys: 1st. Shahzaib, 2nd. Shahzad, 3rd. Munir U-12 boys: 1st. M Subhan Zahoor, 2nd. M Hussain, 3rd. Asim Inam U-14 boys: 1st. Shakir Ali, 2nd. Arslan Nawaz, 3rd. M Ehsan U-14 girls: 1st. Abida, 2nd. Hadia, 3rd. Minahal U-15 boys: 1st. Fahad Amir, 2nd. M Afnan Zahoor, 3rd. Imran Raza U-15 boys: 1st. Moosa, 2nd. Safdar, 3rd. Zeeshan Mushtaq U-16 boys: 1st. Asad Hayat, 2nd. M Ali, 3rd. BilalU-16 girls:1st. Sameen, 2nd. Amina Asghar, 3rd. Mehwish.

