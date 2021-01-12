UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Game, Test And Match: Australian Open Hopeful Gets Coronavirus News During Play

Zeeshan Mehtab 47 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

Game, test and match: Australian Open hopeful gets coronavirus news during play

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :America's Denis Kudla was told he had tested positive for the coronavirus mid-match at the Australian Open qualifying tournament -- and then sealed victory before going into quarantine.

The fourth seed learned of the positive test when 5-3 up in the second set against Moroccan Elliot Benchetrit, but was allowed to complete the ninth game.

Kudla, the world number 114, clinched the match 6-4, 6-3, but was then pulled out of the tournament and placed in hotel quarantine.

"My opponent tested positive during the match, at 5-3," Benchetrit said on Instagram.

"If I'd won the game at 5-3 to make it 5-4, I would have qualified for the second round." Kudla's scheduled opponent, Australian wildcard Dane Sweeny, was given a walkover into the final round.

Kudla was not the only player to test positive at the men's qualifying tournament, which is being held in Doha because of quarantine restrictions in Melbourne.

Argentinian player Francisco Cerundolo was yet to play his first-round match against Mario Vilella Martinez of Spain when he learned of his positive test.

"Two players have returned a positive Covid-19 test at AO men's qualifying in Doha, Qatar," Tennis Australia tweeted.

"Both players have been withdrawn from the tournament and transferred to a quarantine hotel."Preparations for the Australian Open have been badly disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, with the tournament's start date pushed back three weeks to February 8.

jfx/th

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Hotel Qatar Melbourne Doha Spain February Australian Open From Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Keeps Air Travel With UK Suspended Through ..

9 minutes ago

AJK PM denounces unprovoked Indian firing across L ..

11 minutes ago

Japan's Power Facilities Critically Overstretched ..

11 minutes ago

Germany reports 12,802 new coronavirus cases

27 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 41 more deaths due to COVID-19, w ..

1 hour ago

The charge of Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute of Tech ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.