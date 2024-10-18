Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concludes with over 300 participants

The K2 Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concluded successfully, with Muzammil Hussain clinching first place in the Tekken 8 singles event, earning a cash prize of PKR 15,000

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The K2 Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concluded successfully, with Muzammil Hussain clinching first place in the Tekken 8 singles event, earning a cash prize of PKR 15,000.

In the EAFC 24 doubles category, the duo of Abdullah Waseem and Ibrahim Waseem emerged victorious, securing a prize of PKR 20,000. Ibrahim Waseem also triumphed in the EAFC 24 singles event, bagging another Rs15,000.

The event was organized by K2 Gamer in collaboration with the LUMS E-Gaming Society and under the patronage of Gamer Pakistan Inc. It took place at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) campus.

Over the course of two days, more than 300 e-sports players participated in the competition, which featured two popular games, EAFC 24 and Tekken 8." The event attracted thousands of e-sports enthusiasts, students, and various social media groups.

The competition included both singles and doubles categories, with a total prize pool of Rs50,000.

The event was held in the lush green lawns of LUMS, where gaming setups and music arrangements provided an immersive experience for participants.

In addition to the gaming competitions, various activities were organized to keep students entertained, further enhancing their engagement and contributing to the event's overall success.

During the closing ceremony, K2 Gamer CEO Muhammad Jamal Qureshi and LUMS E-Gaming Society President Mohsin Shafi Qureshi expressed their satisfaction with the event's success, stating that the K2 Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 had exceeded all expectations. They also affirmed their commitment to hosting more such events in the future.

