Open Menu

Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 Concludes With Over 300 Participants

Muhammad Rameez Published October 18, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concludes with over 300 participants

The K2 Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concluded successfully, with Muzammil Hussain clinching first place in the Tekken 8 singles event, earning a cash prize of PKR 15,000

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The K2 Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concluded successfully, with Muzammil Hussain clinching first place in the Tekken 8 singles event, earning a cash prize of PKR 15,000.

In the EAFC 24 doubles category, the duo of Abdullah Waseem and Ibrahim Waseem emerged victorious, securing a prize of PKR 20,000. Ibrahim Waseem also triumphed in the EAFC 24 singles event, bagging another Rs15,000.

The event was organized by K2 Gamer in collaboration with the LUMS E-Gaming Society and under the patronage of Gamer Pakistan Inc. It took place at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) campus.

Over the course of two days, more than 300 e-sports players participated in the competition, which featured two popular games, EAFC 24 and Tekken 8." The event attracted thousands of e-sports enthusiasts, students, and various social media groups.

The competition included both singles and doubles categories, with a total prize pool of Rs50,000.

The event was held in the lush green lawns of LUMS, where gaming setups and music arrangements provided an immersive experience for participants.

Muzammil Hussain claimed the top spot in the Tekken 8 singles event, winning PKR 15,000, while the team of Abdullah Waseem and Ibrahim Waseem secured the EAFC 24 doubles title along with a prize of PKR 20,000. Ibrahim Waseem also outclassed competitors in the EAFC 24 singles event, earning another PKR 15,000.

In addition to the gaming competitions, various activities were organized to keep students entertained, further enhancing their engagement and contributing to the event's overall success.

During the closing ceremony, K2 Gamer CEO Muhammad Jamal Qureshi and LUMS E-Gaming Society President Mohsin Shafi Qureshi expressed their satisfaction with the event's success, stating that the K2 Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 had exceeded all expectations. They also affirmed their commitment to hosting more such events in the future.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Social Media Pakistani Rupee Lahore University Of Management Sciences Event All Top

Recent Stories

IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

5 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli K ..

Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli Kutchery in Khanpur to address ..

5 minutes ago
 CDA chairman visits key interchange sites, vows ti ..

CDA chairman visits key interchange sites, vows timely projects' completion

5 minutes ago
 NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP t ..

NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP to facilitate digital payments ..

5 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs4 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs4 trillion in the market

5 minutes ago
 Global stock markets rise on China hopes

Global stock markets rise on China hopes

1 minute ago
Khushal Khan Khattak University, Stanley Pharmaceu ..

Khushal Khan Khattak University, Stanley Pharmaceutical sign MoU

1 minute ago
 Regional Ombudsman Office holds open katchery at K ..

Regional Ombudsman Office holds open katchery at Khanpur

1 minute ago
 SCCI chief urges for providing soft loans to KP bu ..

SCCI chief urges for providing soft loans to KP businessmen

1 minute ago
 Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series ..

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

3 hours ago
 Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vow ..

Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..

3 hours ago
 Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia ..

Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports