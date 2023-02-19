UrduPoint.com

Games For Differently-abled Persons Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The 1st iTecknologi Karachi Open Games for persons with disabilities concluded at Sachal Rangers sports Complex, Karachi.

Iqbal Memon , Commissioner Karachi was the Chief guest who distributed medals and cash prizes of Rs. 200,000 among winners and runners up of various persons with disabilities categories, said a communique.

In his speech he praised the efforts of Karachi City Sports Association, Pakistan Rangers , Sponsor , iTecknologi Group of Companies and Essa lab.

He congratulated the participants and offered his all out support to the organizers in all their future events.

Final results Intellectual Developmental Disorder (IDD) Basketball Final SRSC beat Scinosa Futsal IDD Rangers school ( KHI) Tool Plaza beat Scinosa (KHI) Basketball Wheelchair Final Mirpurkhas beat Karachi Wheelchair Tennis Fida Hussain beat Imran Siddiqui 3-0 Wheelchair Handball Final Punjab Combined beat Karachi Athletics 50 meters Visually Impaired Boys Winner, Mahad of Governemt education Complex Runners up Abbas of Rangers Special Persons School Third position, Dawood, Rangers Special Persons School.

50 meters Visually Impaired Girls Race Winner Zainab from GSERC Runners up Humaira from GSERS Third position Aysha from GSERC IDD Boys 50 meter Race:Winner Abdullah, Quaid e Azam Rangers Special Children SchoolRunners Up Saim Quaid e Azam Rangers Special Children School.

