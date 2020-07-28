UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Games Postponed As MLB Rocked By Virus Outbreak

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:09 AM

Games postponed as MLB rocked by virus outbreak

An outbreak of COVID-19 rocked Major League Baseball on Monday, forcing the postponement of two games less than a week after the sport launched its season following a four-month coronavirus delay

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ):An outbreak of COVID-19 rocked Major League Baseball on Monday, forcing the postponement of two games less than a week after the sport launched its season following a four-month coronavirus delay.

Major League Baseball confirmed in a statement that games between the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles in Florida, and the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees in Pennsylvania, had been scrapped.

The decision followed reports that 10 more members of the Marlins -- eight players and two coaches -- had tested positive for the coronavirus following Sunday's game against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

Four Marlins players -- pitcher Jose Urena, first baseman Garrett Cooper, outfielder Harold Ramirez and catcher Jorge Alfaro -- had already tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball said in a statement the games had been postponed in order to allow for additional testing.

"The members of the Marlins' travelling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results," the MLB statement said.

The Yankees were due to use the same locker room at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park that the Marlins had used over the weekend.

Marlins chief executive Derek Jeter said postponing Monday's game in Florida was the "correct decision.

" "The health of our players and staff has been and will continue to be our primary focus as we navigate through these uncharted waters," Jeter said.

"Postponing tonight's home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation." Jeter said the Marlins had remained in Philadelphia to undergo further testing.

Monday's postponed games came with Major League Baseball less than a week into its abbreviated 2020 season.

The season finally got under way last Thursday four months after it had been due to open in March.

Games are taking place without fans, while players are subject to a range of strict health and safety protocols designed to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19.

Players are tested for the disease every 48 hours, while masks will be mandatory for all players not on the field of play.

Unlike other sports leagues, such as Major League Soccer and the NBA, which are restarting their seasons with all the teams based at a single location, baseball has opted to leave clubs at their home ballparks, meaning they must travel throughout the United States during the season.

That decision has been criticised as risky by health experts as swathes of the US are battling skyrocketing coronavirus cases.

Related Topics

Sports Bank Same Baltimore Philadelphia Miami New York Florida United States Turkish Lira March Sunday 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

21 seconds ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

25 seconds ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

2 minutes ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

2 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lanka cricket announces premier league in Augu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.