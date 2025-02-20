Gandapur Formally Kicks Off KP Games 2025
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2025 | 07:55 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025, the largest sporting event of its kind in the province were formally kicked off here on Thursday
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025, the largest sporting event of its kind in the province were formally kicked off here on Thursday.
The grand inauguration of the games took place on Thursday at Peshawar Sports Complex, wherein, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, officially opened the event in a colorful ceremony.
The ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan, members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, Secretary of Sports Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General of Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, senior government officials, sports enthusiasts, athletes, students and spectators, including men and women.
The opening ceremony featured a spectacular fireworks display and traditional regional dances reflecting the cultural diversity of the province.
As a symbol of peace pigeons and balloons were released into the sky. Additionally, martial arts demonstrations were performed and athlete Samiullah and others lit the torch for the games.
Teams representing seven regions of the province participated in a march-past, with the Chief Minister taking the salute.
The "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025" is the largest sporting event in the province's history, featuring 2,500 male and female athletes from Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara, Kohat, Swat, Abbottabad, and Dera Ismail Khan.
The games will continue until February 23, featuring 16 sports for men and 12 for women which will held at Peshawar, Charsadda, and Kohat.
The men's competitions include athletics, football, hockey, volleyball, basketball, karate, taekwondo, boxing, squash, table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, throw ball, judo, handball, and wushu. The women's competitions include athletics, hockey, cricket, volleyball, basketball, karate, taekwondo, judo, netball, squash, table tennis, and badminton.
Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for his support in organizing the event.
He announced that winners of team and individual competitions in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games would receive a monthly stipend of PKR 25,000.
He credited the successful organization of these games to Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur’s dedication to sports development and praised the efforts of the Department of Sports and its team for excellent arrangements.
He assured that the province will continue to host various sports events, with the next major event scheduled to be held of Dera Jat, along with the introduction of Polo Games in the province.
Additionally, he announced that the Arbab Niaz Stadium is set to be revitalized soon, hosting PSL matches, including efforts to bring Peshawar Zalmi’s matches to the stadium. The government is also working towards bringing international cricket back to the region.
During the ceremony, the Provincial Minister for Sports presented a shield to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 2024
Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth
National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off
Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, governments, academic institu ..
AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 workers
France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast
Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 2025
EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY increase in financing
Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to advance mental health support ..
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurates 3-day book fair a ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia
Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawa ..
More Stories From Sports
-
National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off55 seconds ago
-
Gandapur formally kicks off KP Games 202551 seconds ago
-
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan displays top notch performance in Asian Taekwondo C’ships53 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police gears up for Judo Jiu-Jitsu Championship, National Games 202556 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to Install large screens across province for Pakistan-India Match1 hour ago
-
India will not make it past group stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Amir2 hours ago
-
ICC allows Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in squad for Champions Trophy 20253 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here is a way how Pakistan can survive in mega event3 hours ago
-
Imam replaces Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan Champions Trophy squad1 hour ago
-
Athletics Cross Country Championship on Feb 234 hours ago
-
Imam approved as replacement for Fakhar in Pakistan squad1 hour ago