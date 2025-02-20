Open Menu

Gandapur Formally Kicks Off KP Games 2025

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2025 | 07:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025, the largest sporting event of its kind in the province were formally kicked off here on Thursday.

The grand inauguration of the games took place on Thursday at Peshawar Sports Complex, wherein, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, officially opened the event in a colorful ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan, members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, Secretary of Sports Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General of Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, senior government officials, sports enthusiasts, athletes, students and spectators, including men and women.

The opening ceremony featured a spectacular fireworks display and traditional regional dances reflecting the cultural diversity of the province.

As a symbol of peace pigeons and balloons were released into the sky. Additionally, martial arts demonstrations were performed and athlete Samiullah and others lit the torch for the games.

Teams representing seven regions of the province participated in a march-past, with the Chief Minister taking the salute.

The "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025" is the largest sporting event in the province's history, featuring 2,500 male and female athletes from Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara, Kohat, Swat, Abbottabad, and Dera Ismail Khan.

The games will continue until February 23, featuring 16 sports for men and 12 for women which will held at Peshawar, Charsadda, and Kohat.

The men's competitions include athletics, football, hockey, volleyball, basketball, karate, taekwondo, boxing, squash, table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, throw ball, judo, handball, and wushu. The women's competitions include athletics, hockey, cricket, volleyball, basketball, karate, taekwondo, judo, netball, squash, table tennis, and badminton.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for his support in organizing the event.

He announced that winners of team and individual competitions in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games would receive a monthly stipend of PKR 25,000.

He credited the successful organization of these games to Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur’s dedication to sports development and praised the efforts of the Department of Sports and its team for excellent arrangements.

He assured that the province will continue to host various sports events, with the next major event scheduled to be held of Dera Jat, along with the introduction of Polo Games in the province.

Additionally, he announced that the Arbab Niaz Stadium is set to be revitalized soon, hosting PSL matches, including efforts to bring Peshawar Zalmi’s matches to the stadium. The government is also working towards bringing international cricket back to the region.

During the ceremony, the Provincial Minister for Sports presented a shield to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

