Ganguly Elected President Of India's Cricket Board

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:36 PM

Ganguly elected president of India's cricket board

Former captain Sourav Ganguly was unanimously elected on Wednesday as the president of India's cricket board, the sport's most powerful national body

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Former captain Sourav Ganguly was unanimously elected on Wednesday as the president of India's cricket board, the sport's most powerful national body.

Ganguly, 47, the only nominee to the post, was appointed as the 39th chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at a meeting in Mumbai.

"It's official - @SGanguly99 formally elected as the President of BCCI," the BCCI posted on Twitter.

