Ganna In Pink After Giro D'Italia Time-trial Win

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 10:46 PM

Ganna in pink after Giro d'Italia time-trial win

Italy's Filippo Ganna won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia for the second straight year on Saturday, powering to victory in the 8.6km time-trial through Turin

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Italy's Filippo Ganna won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia for the second straight year on Saturday, powering to victory in the 8.6km time-trial through Turin.

World time-trial champion Ganna again pulled on the leader's pink jersey after finishing nearly 10 seconds faster than compatriot Edoardo Affini of Jumbo-Visma in the race against the clock.

Ineos rider Ganna, a native of the Piedmont province in north-western Italy, last year won all the three time-trials in the race which took place in October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Portuguese Joao Almeida of Deceuninck-Quick Step, who was fourth on the stage behind Norwegian Tobias Foss, set the best time for the candidates for overall victory, 17 seconds behind Ganna.

Almeida's Belgian teammate Remco Evenepoel finished seventh on his return to competition nine months after plunging into a ravine during the Tour of Lombardy in Italy last August.

Race favourites Simon Yates of Britain and Colombian Egan Bernal both finished one-second apart but 20 seconds adrift Almeida, who finished fourth in the Giro last year.

Sunday's second stage is also in Piedmont, covering 179km between Stupinigi near Turin to Novara over plains which should suit the sprinters.

