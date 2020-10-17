UrduPoint.com
Ganna Wins Giro D'Italia 14th Stage Time-trial, Almeida Holds Race Lead

Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:31 PM

Italy's Filippo Ganna won Saturday's Giro d'Italia 14th stage time-trial with Portgual's Joao Almeida holding the leader's pink jersey

Valdobbiadene, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Italy's Filippo Ganna won Saturday's Giro d'Italia 14th stage time-trial with Portgual's Joao Almeida holding the leader's pink jersey.

Ineos rider Ganna won his third stage win in this year's race over 34.1km through the Italy's sparkling wine Prosecco region.

More Stories From Sports

