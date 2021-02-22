Ganna wins UAE Tour time trial as Pogacar grabs lead

Al Hudayriyat, Emirats arabes unis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Italy's Filippo Ganna won Monday's 13km individual time trial on the second stage of the UAE Tour as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar took over the race lead.

Ineos rider Ganna clocked 13min 56sec on the circuit around Al Hudayriyat Island, finishing 14sec clear of Switzerland's Stefan Bissegger with Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark third.

Pogacar was fourth on the day and inherited the leader's red jersey vacated by Mathieu van der Poel following Alpecin-Fenix's decision to withdraw from the race after a member of the team's staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Tuesday's third stage is a 162km run from Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet and concludes with a summit finish.