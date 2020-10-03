UrduPoint.com
Ganna Zooms To Giro D'Italia Opening Stage

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:10 PM

Ganna zooms to Giro d'Italia opening stage

World champion Filippo Ganna produced a flying performance to win the Giro d'Italia's opening day time-trial in Palermo on Saturday and claim the 21-day race's first pink jersey as overall leader

Palermo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :World champion Filippo Ganna produced a flying performance to win the Giro d'Italia's opening day time-trial in Palermo on Saturday and claim the 21-day race's first pink jersey as overall leader.

The 24-year-old Ganna's Ineos team captain Geraint Thomas was fourth on the day, completing the tricky 15.1km inner-city course more than a minute faster than all his pre-race rivals for the overall title.

More Stories From Sports

