Open Menu

Garcia Late Show Helps Spain Qualify For Euro 2025

Muhammad Rameez Published June 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 2025

Lucia Garcia's late effort claimed World Cup winners Spain a spot in the women's Euro 2025 as they beat Denmark 3-2 on Tuesday in Tenerife

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Lucia Garcia's late effort claimed World Cup winners Spain a spot in the women's Euro 2025 as they beat Denmark 3-2 on Tuesday in Tenerife.

La Roja remain unbeaten in Group A2 in the Nations League and they are guaranteed to finish in the top two, with two games of the campaign remaining, against the Czech Republic and Belgium in mid-July.

Spain needed two goals from Irene Paredes in a three minute spell in the second half to draw level with Denmark.

Attacker Janni Thomsen had put the visitors 2-0 up by the 72nd minute before Spain's comeback, which was capped by Garcia's effort in the 92nd minute.

In Group A3, defending European champions England claimed revenge over France winning 2-1 in Saint-Etienne having lost by the same score in Newcastle on Friday.

The Lionesses, who won the last Covid-delayed Euros in 2022 before losing to Spain in last year's World Cup final, raced to a 2-0 lead as forwards Georgia Stanway and Alessia Russo scored before the 35-minute mark.

"We were on the front foot from the beginning. We knew the other day wasn't bad but there was a few things we had to tweak," Stanway told broadcasters ITV.

"We knew how important it was to get the three points.

It's absolutely massive. That's a really big win for us today," she added.

"We were on the front foot from the beginning. We knew the other day wasn't bad but there was a few things we had to tweak.

Les Bleues attacker Kadidiatou Diani halved the deficit with 28 minutes remaining but the hosts were unable to find a second goal, sending England to a first away win over France in 51 years

France remain top, two points clear of second-placed Sweden, who beat Ireland 1-0, with England third on goal difference.

The 2017 European champions Netherlands are still not guaranteed their place in Switzerland next year after a 1-1 draw with Finland.

Elsewhere in Group A1, Italy also drew 1-1 with Norway, with all four teams in with a shout of finishing in the top two and a spot in the finals.

In Group A4, Germany reached Euro 2025 after they beat Poland 3-1 in Gdynia as Bayern Munich attacker Lea Schueller scored a double.

In Group B, where the top three in each of the four groups will reach the play offs, already-qualified hosts Switzerland lost 1-0 to Hungary in their first defeat of the campaign.

Related Topics

World France Norway Germany Newcastle Saint-Etienne Gdynia Same Lead Ireland Spain Italy Belgium Poland Georgia Czech Republic Switzerland Sweden Finland Netherlands Hungary Denmark Euro Women 2017 All From Top Bayern

Recent Stories

No ban on court reporting: IHC

No ban on court reporting: IHC

2 minutes ago
 WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing ..

WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing societies

2 minutes ago
 PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day Chin ..

PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day China visit

2 minutes ago
 CM stresses collective efforts to tackle environme ..

CM stresses collective efforts to tackle environmental pollution

13 seconds ago
 Daycare centre inaugurated at NTDC TSG Training Ce ..

Daycare centre inaugurated at NTDC TSG Training Centre

15 seconds ago
 FIA records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s ..

FIA records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s statements

15 minutes ago
PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages

PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages

17 minutes ago
 DC Astore stresses importance of education for pro ..

DC Astore stresses importance of education for progress

16 seconds ago
 Israeli widespread use of white phosphorus in sout ..

Israeli widespread use of white phosphorus in south Lebanon risking civilians: H ..

18 seconds ago
 Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks open lower

2 seconds ago
 7th Agri Census to help devise best policy: Livest ..

7th Agri Census to help devise best policy: Livestock secretary

9 minutes ago
 Police officer suspended in Sialkot

Police officer suspended in Sialkot

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports