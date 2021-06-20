UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gardner Cruises To Sachsenring Moto2 Win

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Gardner cruises to Sachsenring Moto2 win

Sachsenring, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Remy Gardner cemented his grip on the Moto2 lead, cruising to victory in Germany on Sunday after his main title rival Raul Fernandez crashed when running second.

The Australian, who rides a Kalex, finished 6.158 seconds ahead of Spaniard Aron Canet on a Boscoscuro, with Italian Marco Bezzecchi third on a Kalex.

Fernandez led briefly early in the race before Gardner overtook.

"When I passed Raul, I really went for it and did some dome quick laps," Gardner said.

In pursuit, Fernandez crashed.

"Then I got a message on my dash saying 25 out," said Gardner, adding that it had been stressful nursing a comfortable lead for more than half the race.

"It was long race out there on my own trying not to make mistakes and manage the gap," he said.

Gardner moved onto 164 points in the rider standings, increasing his lead over Fernandez to 36.

Bezzecchi climbed to third, another 11 points back.

In Moto3, Spaniard Pedro Acosta dispelled suspicions he might be past it at the tender age of 17.

The rookie was second in his senior debut at the age of 16 in the opening race of the season, and followed that with three straight victories, but after he turned 17 on May 25, his results dropped off sharply, until Sunday.

Acosta, on a KTM, started 13th on the grid but moved through the field and briefly led before positioning himself to pounce in the last-lap melee. He crossed 0.130 seconds ahead of Japanese rider Kaito Toba.

Another Spanish teenager, Jeremy Alcoba of Honda, crossed third but was dropped down a place for going off-track to overtake and Italian Honda rider Dennis Foggia was promoted to third.

Acosta is on 145 points, 55 ahead of Garcia.

Related Topics

Germany Honda Foggia Lead May Sunday Race

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed signs decision establishing &#03 ..

1 hour ago

Dubai records 4,429 real estate transactions worth ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

3 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.