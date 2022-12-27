UrduPoint.com

Gardner Top-ranked All-rounder In MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings

Muhammad Rameez Published December 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Gardner top-ranked all-rounder in MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has grabbed the No.1 position for all-rounders in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings after a match-winning performance in the final T20I of the five-match series against India that her team won 4-1.

Gardner, who was named Player of the Match after her effort of 66 not out off 32 balls and a haul of two for 20, has topped the all-rounders' list for the first time after moving up three spots. She has overtaken West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, India's Deepti Sharma and New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, who was at the top through the past year.

Gardner, who finished the series with 115 runs and seven wickets, is also up two places to a career-best seventh position among batters and progressed three places to a career-best 14th among bowlers in the latest weekly update that also considers performances in the last match of the West Indies-England series.

Deepti Sharma's 34-ball 53 against Australia sees her move up three places to 29th in the batting rankings while England's Nat Sciver and India's Richa Ghosh have moved up one place each to occupy 15th and 39th positions, respectively. Grace Harris's unbeaten 64 off 35 deliveries in Mumbai has lifted her 33 places to 61st position.

In the bowling rankings, England seamer Freya Davies has moved up 23 places to 26th position after a haul of three for two against the West Indies while Australia's Darcie Brown is up six places to joint-33rd in the list. England's Issy Wong (up 25 places to 77th) and Windies off-spinner Karishma Ramharack (up five places to 80th) are others to make notable gains.

Related Topics

India Mumbai ICC Australia Women Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilat ..

UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilateral relations over phone

10 minutes ago
 UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

40 minutes ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

55 minutes ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan â€” Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan â€” Hereâ€™s What We Know So Far

1 hour ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

2 hours ago
 UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.