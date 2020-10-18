UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gareth Bale Only Real Madrid Player To Refuse Pay Cut During Season Suspension - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

Gareth Bale Only Real Madrid Player to Refuse Pay Cut During Season Suspension - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Welsh football star Gareth Bale was the only Real Madrid player to refuse a salary cut due to the pandemic stoppage, media reported Saturday.

According to Spanish national radio broadcaster Cadena SER, when competitions around the world were suspended earlier this year, Real Madrid was among the first clubs to propose a pay cut to players. The squad refused at first, but after players from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and many other European clubs agreed the shrink their salaries, Real Madrid players agreed the pay cut, the radio station reported. Only Bale stood by his salary demands and refused to budge on a wage cut.

According to Cadena SER, it is unclear whether Bale's inflexibility can be chalked up to his desire to leave the club.

By the onset of the pandemic, Bale had barely seen any playing time throughout the season and his relationship with coach Zinedine Zidane had deteriorated.

Bale has since returned to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid with option to buy at the end of the season.

Bale became the most expensive footballer in 2013 when he moved from Tottenham to the Spanish capital. He has since won four European Champions League trophies, scoring in two finals, as well as two La Liga and one Copa Del Rey. He scored over 100 goals as part of the stellar attacking trio with Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenchman Karim Benzema.

Related Topics

Football Loan World Buy Barcelona Media From Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach Tottenham

Recent Stories

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire F ..

56 minutes ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

1 hour ago

'I'm disgusted with Nawaz Sharif's past': Aitzaz A ..

1 hour ago

Opposition demonstrated undemocratic attitude: Faw ..

1 hour ago

Anti-Trump women's rallies draw thousands

1 hour ago

Pak, Canada can further enhance bilateral trade, i ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.