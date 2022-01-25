UrduPoint.com

Garland Helps Cavaliers Hold On To Beat Knicks

Muhammad Rameez Published January 25, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Garland helps Cavaliers hold on to beat Knicks

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Darius Garland nailed a clutch three pointer with 83 seconds remaining in regulation as the Cleveland Cavaliers held on to beat the New York Knicks 95-93 on Saturday.

Kevin love scored a team high 20 points for the Cavaliers who led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter before the Knicks came storming back.

Rookie Evan Mobley finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Isaac Okoro had 14 points for Cleveland, who have won seven of eight but were coming off a hard fought win over Oklahoma City on Saturday. Garland also had 13 points and 12 assists.

RJ Barrett scored 24 points and Randle 18 for the Knicks, who have lost four of their last five games.

The Knicks missed several chances in the final moments to tie up or win the contest. Julius Randle came up short on a 38-foot three-point attempt at the buzzer.

Related Topics

Oklahoma City Cleveland New York Love

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

15 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 percent

15 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

16 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

15 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

15 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.