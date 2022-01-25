Garland helps Cavaliers hold on to beat Knicks

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Darius Garland nailed a clutch three pointer with 83 seconds remaining in regulation as the Cleveland Cavaliers held on to beat the New York Knicks 95-93 on Saturday.

Kevin love scored a team high 20 points for the Cavaliers who led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter before the Knicks came storming back.

Rookie Evan Mobley finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Isaac Okoro had 14 points for Cleveland, who have won seven of eight but were coming off a hard fought win over Oklahoma City on Saturday. Garland also had 13 points and 12 assists.

RJ Barrett scored 24 points and Randle 18 for the Knicks, who have lost four of their last five games.

The Knicks missed several chances in the final moments to tie up or win the contest. Julius Randle came up short on a 38-foot three-point attempt at the buzzer.