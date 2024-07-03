Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor performance

(@Abdulla99267510)

The development emerges days after Pakistan team showcased poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) Gary Kirsten, Pakistan's head coach, has submitted a confidential report to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding Pakistan's premature exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Kirsten's report focuses on critical concerns surrounding the team's performance. It delves into aspects such as player discipline, mindset, and tactical awareness during matches.

Pakistan recently faced early elimination from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 following defeats to India and the United States in the initial rounds.

Kirsten also raised queries about the players' fitness levels in his detailed analysis.

Earlier, Wahab Riaz, Senior Manager of the Pakistan cricket Team, had also submitted a comprehensive report to the PCB outlining the reasons behind the team's disappointing performance in the tournament.

The sources said that Wahab's report highlighted several key factors contributing to Pakistan's early exit, including criticisms of the team's demeanor during crucial matches, particularly against arch-rivals India.

Wahab's report also included recommendations aimed at strengthening Pakistan's cricketing capabilities on the global stage.

“The players showed a lack of unity and determination, and seemed to lose their competitive edge, especially in the match against India,” said the report.