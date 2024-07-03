Open Menu

Gary Kirsten Submits Confidential Report To PCB Chairman Over Team’s Poor Performance

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor performance

The development emerges days after Pakistan team showcased poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) Gary Kirsten, Pakistan's head coach, has submitted a confidential report to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding Pakistan's premature exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Kirsten's report focuses on critical concerns surrounding the team's performance. It delves into aspects such as player discipline, mindset, and tactical awareness during matches.

Pakistan recently faced early elimination from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 following defeats to India and the United States in the initial rounds.

Kirsten also raised queries about the players' fitness levels in his detailed analysis.

Earlier, Wahab Riaz, Senior Manager of the Pakistan cricket Team, had also submitted a comprehensive report to the PCB outlining the reasons behind the team's disappointing performance in the tournament.

The sources said that Wahab's report highlighted several key factors contributing to Pakistan's early exit, including criticisms of the team's demeanor during crucial matches, particularly against arch-rivals India.

Wahab's report also included recommendations aimed at strengthening Pakistan's cricketing capabilities on the global stage.

“The players showed a lack of unity and determination, and seemed to lose their competitive edge, especially in the match against India,” said the report.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC PCB Gary United States Wahab Riaz From Coach Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

4 minutes ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

1 hour ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

14 hours ago
116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

14 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

14 hours ago
 SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

14 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

14 hours ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

14 hours ago
 Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports