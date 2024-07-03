- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor performance
Gary Kirsten Submits Confidential Report To PCB Chairman Over Team’s Poor Performance
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM
The development emerges days after Pakistan team showcased poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) Gary Kirsten, Pakistan's head coach, has submitted a confidential report to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding Pakistan's premature exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Kirsten's report focuses on critical concerns surrounding the team's performance. It delves into aspects such as player discipline, mindset, and tactical awareness during matches.
Pakistan recently faced early elimination from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 following defeats to India and the United States in the initial rounds.
Kirsten also raised queries about the players' fitness levels in his detailed analysis.
Earlier, Wahab Riaz, Senior Manager of the Pakistan cricket Team, had also submitted a comprehensive report to the PCB outlining the reasons behind the team's disappointing performance in the tournament.
The sources said that Wahab's report highlighted several key factors contributing to Pakistan's early exit, including criticisms of the team's demeanor during crucial matches, particularly against arch-rivals India.
Wahab's report also included recommendations aimed at strengthening Pakistan's cricketing capabilities on the global stage.
“The players showed a lack of unity and determination, and seemed to lose their competitive edge, especially in the match against India,” said the report.
Recent Stories
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
More Stories From Sports
-
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League2 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 2 results - collated12 hours ago
-
Anderson takes seven-wicket Championship haul ahead of England exit12 hours ago
-
Netherlands 'showed a reaction' in Euros win over Romania: Gakpo12 hours ago
-
Anderson takes seven-wicket Championship haul ahead of England exit13 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 2 results - 2nd update14 hours ago
-
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead14 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update14 hours ago
-
Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead15 hours ago
-
Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups15 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results15 hours ago
-
Sanaulla pays tribute to sports journalists for contributions to development of sports17 hours ago