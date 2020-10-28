UrduPoint.com
Gasly Stays At AlphaTauri For Next Season

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:25 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Pierre Gasly will continue to drive for the AlphaTauri Formula One team next season, news of the Frenchman's 2021 contract extension on Wednesday slamming the door on any hopes for a return to Red Bull.

"1 podium + 1 race win means we keep going with my boys at AlphaTauriF1," tweeted the 24-ear-old, who won a chaotic Italian Grand Prix last month.

That maiden win at Monza in September had rustled up rumors that he may be given another chance at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

But team boss Christian Horner is keen to give London-based Thai Alex Albon, who replaced Gasly last year, every chance to prove his mettle and cement his seat for 2021 alongside Verstappen.

After Monza Horner had praised Gasly, but told him it was in his best interests to remain with AlphaTauri.

"Pierre has done a fantastic job," said Horner. "Since taking a step back into what was Toro Rosso, now AlphaTauri, he's found his confidence, he's driving incredibly well.

"AlphaTauri are doing a great job with him. It's really good to see that's working out for him." After announcing his new deal Gasly promised: "I will give my very best to bring success to these guys. One more year in white! The best is yet to come." He added: "We have an excellent relationship and are able to seize on all the chances that present themselves, the main one being that win in the Italian Grand Prix." Gasly is placed ninth in the drivers standings on 63 points for the team based at Faenza, beside Imola which stages this weekend's Emile-Romagna Grand Prix.

"I'm thrilled Pierre is staying with us for 2021," commented Gasly's boss Franz Tost.

"He's been part of Red Bull's young drivers for a number of years and I hope he'll be staying in the Red Bull family for several years to come."

