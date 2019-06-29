UrduPoint.com
Gasly Under Pressure, Red Bull Facing Uncertainty

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:57 PM

Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko initiated uncertainty on Saturday after claiming that Pierre Gasly's future with the team is in doubt

Spielberg, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko initiated uncertainty on Saturday after claiming that Pierre Gasly's future with the team is in doubt.

As reports in Spain claimed that Max Verstappen may also be set to leave if Red Bull fail to reach agreed performance targets, Marko's comments alerted rival teams to Red Bull's travails.

They also helped explain the team's increasing push for plans to revert to 2018 tyres for the second half of the season - a gamble that, if eventually approved, might help improve their results and retain Verstappen.

The 21-year-old Dutchman, who has claimed two podium finishes in eight outings this year, is widely regarded as the hottest young talent in the sport.

France's Gasly has been put under severe pressure to match his speed and may have his fate settled by his showing at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

"Being a team-mate of Max Verstappen is not easy," Marko told the Austrian Press Agency.

"Max is an exceptional talent, but Gasly's performance and speed are simply unacceptable.

"The last two races -- the Grands Prix of Canada and France -- were far below par. The gap between them was too big." Gasly finished eighth in Canada and 10th in France.

Gasly's RB15 car is due to be inspected for any defects this weekend to check that he is not driving with a built-in disadvantage.

Daniil Kvyat of sister team Toro Rosso has been linked with a possible return to Red Bull in what may be a 'swap' deal if Gasly is dropped.

Spanish daily Marca reported on Friday that Verstappen may be free to negotiate an early release from Red Bull if he does not win a race before the sport's mid-season break in August.

This has not been confirmed, despite claims that Mercedes would be keen to partner Verstappen with defending five-time champion Lewis Hamilton next year. Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton's closest rival for the drivers' title, has only a one-year contract.

Mercedes tried to sign Verstappen as a junior in 2014, when he joined Red Bull's programme, and again in 2017 when he signed his current deal, which ends next year.

Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermuelen has confirmed performance clauses exist in his current contract.

"We confirm that there is a performance clause in the contract," Vermeulen told Formule 1. "But we will not make any further statements about its content. Red Bull and Verstappen know exactly what the agreements entail."

