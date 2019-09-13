UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gasol Drives Battling Spain Into Basketball World Cup Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 05:07 PM

Gasol drives battling Spain into Basketball World Cup final

NBA champion Marc Gasol saved Spain on Friday as they battled back to beat Australia 95-88 after a second overtime period and reach the Basketball World Cup final

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) :NBA champion Marc Gasol saved Spain on Friday as they battled back to beat Australia 95-88 after a second overtime period and reach the Basketball World Cup final.

They will face either France -- quarter-final winners over reigning two-time champions the United States -- or Argentina in Sunday's decider in Beijing.

The thrilling semi-final was 71-71 at the end of regulation time and the two sides could not be separated at the end of the first overtime.

Finally, the 2006 world champions Spain jubilantly emerged after the Boomers appeared to run out of juice.

Gasol, the 34-year-old Toronto Raptors centre, finished with 33 points after stepping up late in the breathtaking game when his country needed him most.

Red-hot Patty Mills was unfortunate to be on the losing side, leading Australia with 34 points.

The Australians, who had never gone beyond the quarter-finals in 11 previous attempts, had the whiff of revenge in their nostrils.

Spain edged the Boomers 89-88 in the bronze-medal match at the Rio 2016 Olympics and the Australians had waited three long years to get their own back.

This semi-final was billed as the Australian offence against the defence of Spain.

San Antonio Spurs livewire Mills has been one of the players of the World Cup in China and his three-pointer midway through the second quarter put Australia 27-22 in front.

The in-form guard pulled off the same trick with 88 seconds left on the clock in the second quarter to give Australia a 37-32 advantage at the break.

But Spain slashed the lead to four points going into the fourth quarter and then just two points with 3:44 left.

Spain were just one point behind with 28 seconds to run and they had the momentum. Gasol, nerves of steel, nailed two free throws to put Spain up 71-70.

Mills then made one free throw but missed the other and the match was level 71-71 at the end of regulation time.

The veteran Australian centre Andrew Bogut was again loudly booed and jeered by locals in the arena aggrieved at a tweet he sent in July about Chinese champion swimmer Sun Yang.

Australians in the crowd, many of them dressed in the national colours, chanted his name in support.

Related Topics

World Australia China France Toronto Beijing Same Lead Argentina Spain United States July Sunday 2016 Olympics

Recent Stories

Court Adjourned the case as Meesha Shafi’s Lawye ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Newspaper Says Russian Embassy Evaded Comm ..

3 minutes ago

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) admin resolv ..

3 minutes ago

Hazard to make Real Madrid debut in La Liga

3 minutes ago

‘Reaffirm the sanctity’ of religious sites, sa ..

25 minutes ago

OPAL Barred From Extra Transit Capacity Auctions A ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.