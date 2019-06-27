UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gasol Takes $25.6 Mil Option, Returns To NBA Champ Raptors

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:20 AM

Gasol takes $25.6 mil option, returns to NBA champ Raptors

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Spanish center Marc Gasol has exercised his $25.6 million one-season contract option to return to the NBA champion Toronto Raptors next season, the Canadian club announced Wednesday.

Gasol, obtained by the Raptors from Memphis at the NBA trade deadline last season, averaged 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 blocked shots a game during Toronto's playoff run to the NBA crown, the first for any non-US franchise.

The 34-year-old seven-footer (2.

16m) won a crown in his 11th NBA campaign. The 2013 NBA Defensive Player of the Year is a three-time NBA All-Star and has helped Spain to a Basketball World Cup title as well as two Olympic silver medals.

Gasol, who averaged 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds combined for the Raptors and Memphis this season, had until Thursday to accept the deal or he would have become a free agent on Sunday.

Raptors teammates Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green are expected to become free agents on Sunday.

Related Topics

World Toronto Memphis Spain Sunday Silver Olympics From Million

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

9 hours ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

9 hours ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

9 hours ago

Global demand for airline pilot drives major growt ..

9 hours ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.