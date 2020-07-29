UrduPoint.com
Gasper Nets Shootout Winner, Minnesota Upsets Columbus

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Chase Gasper scored the winning goal in a penalty shootout and Tyler Miller made a clutch save as Minnesota United beat the Columbus Crew and advanced to the quarter-finals of the MLS is Back Tournament on Tuesday.

Gasper scored in the fifth round of the shootout after the teams had played to a 1-1 draw in regulation. The Loons scored on all five penalty shots and goalkeeper Miller made the lone save at the Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida.

"This is just a culmination of the whole tournament, every guy giving their all fighting to the death. We deserved it," said Gasper, who directed a left footed shot to the top center of the goal for a 5-3 win in the shootout.

Minnesota advances to the next round where they will play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. The Quakes eliminated Real Salt Lake 5-2 in regulation on Monday.

"I think we've played our way into the tournament. And I think we've got progressively better, every game.

And we had to be better tonight, we played a really good team," Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said.

Miller surprised Columbus' Chris Cadden in the third round of the shootout by diving to the right to make the save.

Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Aaron Schoenfeld and Raheem Edwards also scored for Minnesota.

"I am proud to be on this team," Gasper said. "They scored on us late but don't count out the Loons." Robin Lod scored in the 17th minute of regulation to give Minnesota the early advantage.

It was the first goal allowed by the Crew in the tournament as they cruised through Group E by outscoring Cincinnati, Atlanta and New York Red Bulls by a total of 7-0.

The "MLS is Back" tournament is being staged at a single location in Florida after a four-month shutdown because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament champion will earn a place in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

