Gate money from fifth T20I to be donated to Turkiye-Syria earthquake victims

The Pakistan Cricket Board will play a part in raising donations for millions of people affected on either side of the border by joining hands with the Punjab Government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2023) The gate money from the fifth and final T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand will be donated to the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria. The match will be played at the Pindi cricket Stadium on 24 April and the fans can buy tickets at pcb.bookme.pk.

The border region of Türkiye and Syria was rocked by one of the deadliest earthquakes on 6 February that claimed thousands of lives and destroyed essential infrastructure, including healthcare facilities.

The Pakistan side will wear commemorative caps to convey Pakistan's everlasting solidarity to the two nations going through this difficult moment.

Fans who cannot attend the match are encouraged to make their donations for the cause. They can send their donations on the following address:

Bank name: National Bank of Pakistan

Account title: Pakistan Cricket Board

Account number: 2081003169856007

IBAN number: PK71NBPA2081003169856007