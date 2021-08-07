Gatland wants bolder, faster Lions in Springboks series decider

Head coach Warren Gatland is hoping for a bolder, faster showing from his British and Irish Lions on Saturday when they face world champions South Africa in the series-deciding third Test in Cape Town (1600 GMT).

"Let us hope we don't have that niggly stuff that spoilt the second Test," he said, referring to a stoppage-saturated match won 27-9 by the Springboks last weekend.

"I want to see a high-tempo game of attractive rugby," he said in a tv interview less than an hour before the kick-off.

Gatland said the losses of scrum-half Faf de Klerk and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, who were injured in the second match, will be blows to South Africa.

"Faf and Pieter-Steph are significant players, but the Springboks do have incredible strength in depth," said the New Zealand-born coach.

South Africa have won eight of the previous 13 series in a 130-year rivalry, the Lions four and the one in 1955 was drawn.

Teams (15-1) South Africa: Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Herschel Jantjies, Morne Steyn, Damian Willemse Coach: Jacques Nienaber (RSA) British and Irish Lions: Liam Williams; Josh Adams, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Ali Price; Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes; Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Maro Itoje; Tadhg Furlong, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Adam Beard, Sam Simmonds, Conor Murray, Finn Russell, Elliot Daly Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL) Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FRA)Assistant referees: Nic Berry (AUS), Ben O'Keeffe (NZL)TV match official: Marius Jonker (RSA)