UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gatlin, Coleman Cruise At US Championships

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Gatlin, Coleman cruise at US championships

Des Moines, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :World champion Justin Gatlin eased to victory in the opening round of the US Athletics Championships on Thursday as 100m rival Christian Coleman breezed through his early heat.

The 37-year-old Gatlin, gold medallist in the 100m at the 2017 World Championships in London, clocked 10.16sec to qualify second fastest behind training partner Isiah Young in 10.14sec on the famous blue track at Drake University Stadium in Des Moines.

Coleman, the world's fastest man over 100m this season with a world leading 9.79sec, barely needed to get out of first gear to win his heat in 10.29sec.

Coleman is in the vanguard of a new generation of US sprinters looking to replace Gatlin and the retired Usain Bolt at the pinnacle of international sprinting.

But the prospect of Gatlin and Coleman going head-to-head at this week's four-day meeting -- the US qualifier for the World Championships -- is an open question.

Gatlin, as the reigning world champion, is not required to qualify for this September's Worlds in Doha, and hinted on Thursday he may skip the later rounds of the 100m this week.

"I'll be back tomorrow, in some capacity," Gatlin laughed.

"I'll go back tonight and watch the race and see if there's certain things I can work on, and if there is something I can definitely work on and I think it's a positive step, then I'll be back tomorrow," he told AFP.

Gatlin finished Thursday's heat with a typical showman's flourish, pointing across the track to Young while his training partner returned the gesture as the two men crossed the finish line.

Coleman meanwhile was less than fully satisfied with his opening display despite an easy win.

"It felt okay, pretty sloppy," the 2017 100m silver medallist said.

"There's definitely some things I can clean up. I think it was because my mindset was about making it to the next round and not necessarily running super fast," Coleman added.

Related Topics

World Young London Man Doha Des Moines May September 2017 Gold Silver National University Christian Race

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

9 hours ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

9 hours ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

10 hours ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

10 hours ago

Climate records fall as Europe roasts in heatwave

10 hours ago

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.