Gatlin, Coleman cruise at US championships

Des Moines, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :World champion Justin Gatlin eased to victory in the opening round of the US Athletics Championships on Thursday as 100m rival Christian Coleman breezed through his early heat.

The 37-year-old Gatlin, gold medallist in the 100m at the 2017 World Championships in London, clocked 10.16sec to qualify second fastest behind training partner Isiah Young in 10.14sec on the famous blue track at Drake University Stadium in Des Moines.

Coleman, the world's fastest man over 100m this season with a world leading 9.79sec, barely needed to get out of first gear to win his heat in 10.29sec.

Coleman is in the vanguard of a new generation of US sprinters looking to replace Gatlin and the retired Usain Bolt at the pinnacle of international sprinting.

But the prospect of Gatlin and Coleman going head-to-head at this week's four-day meeting -- the US qualifier for the World Championships -- is an open question.

Gatlin, as the reigning world champion, is not required to qualify for this September's Worlds in Doha, and hinted on Thursday he may skip the later rounds of the 100m this week.

"I'll be back tomorrow, in some capacity," Gatlin laughed.

"I'll go back tonight and watch the race and see if there's certain things I can work on, and if there is something I can definitely work on and I think it's a positive step, then I'll be back tomorrow," he told AFP.

Gatlin finished Thursday's heat with a typical showman's flourish, pointing across the track to Young while his training partner returned the gesture as the two men crossed the finish line.

Coleman meanwhile was less than fully satisfied with his opening display despite an easy win.

"It felt okay, pretty sloppy," the 2017 100m silver medallist said.

"There's definitely some things I can clean up. I think it was because my mindset was about making it to the next round and not necessarily running super fast," Coleman added.