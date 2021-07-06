UrduPoint.com
Gatorade Trophy Ranking Tennis Championship Kicks Off On July 11

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Gatorade trophy ranking tennis championship kicks off on July 11

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) under the auspices of Sindh Tennis Association is going to organize Gatorade Trophy Ranking Tennis Championship at Union Club Karachi from July 11 to 18.

Pepsi Pakistan is the sponsor, whereas, Parasports Pakistan, Pakistan Soft Tennis Association and Continental Tennis academy are collaborating for this week-long championship, said a statement on Tuesday.

Events are Men's Singles & Doubles, Ladies Singles, Juniors 17, Boys & Girls under 13 & 11 Singles.

Soft Tennis Men's Singles, Soft Tennis Ladies Singles , Wheelchair Tennis Men's Singles & Special Mens Singles.

More Stories From Sports

