Gatorade trophy ranking tennis championship kicks off

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The inaugural ceremony of the Gatorade Trophy Ranking Tennis Championship began at the Union Club Hard Courts here on Monday.

Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation Muhammad Khalid Rehmani inaugurated the week-long championships, said a communique.

On Day 1 first round of Mens Singles, Muhammad Ali Asif beat Muhammad Umair Anwar 6-1, 6-2 Adnan Khan beat Saad Ahmed 6-0, 6-0.

In second round of Mens Singles, second seed Muhammad Ali beat Shahb Khan 6-3, 6-2.

In first round of Under 17 Singles, Ayan Yousuf beat Kirtan Mukesh 6-2, 6-1 and in second round of Juniors under 17 Singles, Muhammad Farooq atiq beat Abdul Nafey 6-0, 6-0 second seed Samer Zaman beat M. Shez 6-0, 6-1.

In first round of Under 13 Singles, Abdullah Razzak beat Abdullah Hamadan 4-0, 4-0Eschelle Asif beat M. Shaheer 4-2, 4-0 and in first round of Under 11 Singles, top seed Zayd Zaman beat Eizer Asif 4-1, 4-1 and second seed Laraib Shamsi beat Muhammad Qasim 4-0, 4-1.