Gattuso Out As Marseille Coach After Five Months
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Marseille announced on Tuesday the departure of Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso after a six-match winless run in Ligue 1, ending the former World Cup winner's five-month spell at the club
Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Marseille announced on Tuesday the departure of Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso after a six-match winless run in Ligue 1, ending the former World Cup winner's five-month spell at the club.
"Olympique Marseille announces the end of its collaboration with Gennaro Gattuso," the club wrote in a brief statement, thanking both him and his coaching staff.
He is expected to be replaced by Jean-Louis Gasset, the Frenchman who was sacked as Ivory Coast coach during this year's Africa Cup of Nations.
Gattuso's exit came after he admitted to club officials on Monday that he "no longer had any solutions" for reviving Marseille's fortunes, a source close to the negotiations told AFP.
The 46-year-old former midfielder said Marseille had "hit rock bottom" after Sunday's 1-0 loss at Brest left the team ninth in the French top flight.
Gattuso arrived at Marseille at the end of September to replace Marcelino Garcia Toral who quit after just seven competitive games in charge.
However, he failed to turn around the fortunes of a team that has failed to win a league game in 2024 and is a long way from qualifying for European competition next season.
Apart from a narrow 1-0 win over fifth-tier Thionville in the French Cup, Marseille have not won since hosting Clermont on December 17. They were subsequently knocked out of the cup by Rennes.
Their one bright spot has been a 2-2 draw away to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League play-offs with the return leg at the Velodrome on Thursday.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Multan Sultans opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote
DG AARI inaugurates early cotton cultivation
Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan To attend Celebrity Cricket League's (CCL) Openi ..
Neil Hawkjns for tearing down stereotypes thru sports
World Day of Social Justice observed
Germany's Andreas Brehme, 1990 World Cup winning goal scorer dies
Qadir Khan, Faaz Ullah shine in Inter-district cricket tourney
Proud moment to welcome and promote Pakistani products in UAE. Faisal Niaz Tirmi ..
PFA introduces ‘milk traceability system’ in 10 tehsils of Punjab
99 Dolphin Jawans rewarded
Police arrest dacoits, return looted valuables worth Rs 10m to complainants
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 9: Multan Sultans opt to bowl first against Islamabad United11 minutes ago
-
Neil Hawkjns for tearing down stereotypes thru sports10 minutes ago
-
Qadir Khan, Faaz Ullah shine in Inter-district cricket tourney10 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 hour ago
-
Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League quarter-finals1 hour ago
-
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results1 hour ago
-
Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizwan opening partnership1 hour ago
-
Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed1 hour ago
-
Australian High Commission, Kinnaird College for Women, host Girls’ cricket cup2 hours ago
-
Annual Sports of Sadiq Public School held3 hours ago
-
Gerry’s Diplomatic Football League season 7 concludes with thrilling final showdown6 hours ago
-
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss1 hour ago