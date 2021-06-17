UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gattuso Quits As Fiorentina Coach, Three Weeks After Appointment - Club

Muhammad Rameez 15 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 02:06 PM

Gattuso quits as Fiorentina coach, three weeks after appointment - club

Gennaro Gattuso and Fiorentina have agreed to part, just over three weeks after the former Italy international was appointed as coach at the Serie A club

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Gennaro Gattuso and Fiorentina have agreed to part, just over three weeks after the former Italy international was appointed as coach at the Serie A club.

"Fiorentina and coach Rino Gattuso have decided, by common consent, not to follow up on the previous agreements and therefore not to start the next season together," the club said on their web site, adding that they would "immediately set to work to identify" another coach.

The former AC Milan and Napoli coach was appointed on May 25.

Related Topics

Italy SITE May Coach AC Milan

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United to take on eac ..

59 seconds ago

South Carolina Supreme Court Halts Executions Unti ..

5 minutes ago

ABISE to conduct HSSC and SSC examination from Jul ..

5 minutes ago

Vaccination of policemen against COVID-19 starts i ..

5 minutes ago

China's crewed spacecraft docks with space station ..

5 minutes ago

China's Shenzhou-12 Spacecraft Docks With Core Mod ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.