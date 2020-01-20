Gauff, 15, stuns Venus in Australian Open first round

Fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams at the Australian Open on Monday -- the second time the teenager has dumped the veteran out in a Grand Slam first round

Gauff surged into the second round in Melbourne with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 victory over the 39-year-old Williams and will play unseeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea next.