Gauff Powers Through At Australian Open Ahead Of Osaka Comeback
Muhammad Rameez Published January 15, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) US Open champion Coco Gauff swept into the Australian Open second round on Monday but Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova was sent packing as Naomi Osaka readied for her Grand Slam comeback.
Fourth seed Gauff said ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park that she wanted to win "multiple" major titles after her breakthrough at Flushing Meadows.
The 19-year-old put the plan into motion with a 6-3, 6-0 rout of Slovakia's 68th-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on a baking-hot Rod Laver Arena.
"I was a little nervous in the first set and I think I did well returning and then I found my serve towards the end (of the set)," said Gauff, who successfully defended her Auckland title in the lead-up.
Her reward is a clash with unseeded American Caroline Dolehide in the second round.
While she lived to fight another day, it was curtains for Vondrousova, who slumped 6-1, 6-2 to Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska.
The Czech seventh seed pulled out of the warm-up Adelaide International last week with a hip injury and said she was also struggling with a sore shoulder, which affected her serve.
"I didn't practise much before the tournament because I was injured," she said after becoming the highest seed to depart so far.
"She played a good match, I didn't play good, that's why (I lost)."
World number 93 Yastremska, whose best showing at Melbourne Park is a third-round appearance in 2019, sported the slogan "Be brave like Ukraine" on her bag and said she wanted to keep the war in her homeland in the spotlight.
"I'm very proud of Ukraine, proud of the people, proud of the warriors and the civilians," she said, after setting up a clash with unseeded Frenchwoman Varvara Gracheva.
Another Ukrainian, Elina Svitolina, also progressed, demolishing Australian Taylah Preston for the loss of just four games.
Nineteenth seed Svitolina, a two-time quarter-finalist in Melbourne, will face unseeded Viktoriya Tomova next after the Bulgarian eased past American Kayla Day.
Recent Stories
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Mathews shines as Sri Lanka pull off last ball win against Zimbabwe1 hour ago
-
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match15 hours ago
-
Gut-Behrami speeds to super-G victory in Altenmarkt15 hours ago
-
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash16 hours ago
-
CM KP assures steps for promotion of squash in KP1 day ago
-
Goggia banishes Altenmarkt demons for first downhill win of season2 days ago
-
Sri Lanka need fielding lift for T20 World Cup: Hasaranga2 days ago
-
Ayub Park Cricket Ground to host its maiden women's match on Monday2 days ago
-
Ayub Park Cricket Ground to host its maiden women’s match on Monday2 days ago
-
Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan2 days ago
-
Qatar put World Cup heartache behind them to win Asian Cup opener2 days ago
-
Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passionate home fans2 days ago