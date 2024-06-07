Open Menu

Gauff Says Lack Of Video Replays In Tennis 'ridiculous'

Muhammad Rameez Published June 07, 2024 | 10:56 PM

Gauff says lack of video replays in tennis 'ridiculous'

Coco Gauff called for video replays to be used for contentious decisions in tennis after having a heated exchange with the chair umpire during her French Open semi-final loss to Iga Swiatek on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Coco Gauff called for video replays to be used for contentious decisions in tennis after having a heated exchange with the chair umpire during her French Open semi-final loss to Iga Swiatek on Thursday.

In the fourth game of the second set of Gauff's 6-2, 6-4 defeat, the umpire overruled a call of 'out' for a Swiatek serve, before awarding the world number one the point.

Gauff protested that the original call from the line judge came before she had completed her attempted return which went wide.

"They're booing because you're wrong," Gauff told the umpire as the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd jeered.

"This is the second time this has happened. It's a Grand Slam semi-final. Know the rules of the game."

Gauff went on to break Swiatek's serve in that game anyway, but later told reporters that changes should be made so that such decisions were not made by one person without the use of any technology.

"In other sports there's usually multiple refs in making a decision," the US Open champion said.

"I know the US Open brought some of it last year, I believe. I know we used it in our doubles at one point.

"I definitely think at this point it's almost ridiculous that we don't have it.

"Not also just speaking because that happened to me, but I just think every sport has it... There are so many decisions that are made, and it sucks as a player to go back or online and you see that you were completely right...

"I definitely think as a sport we have to evolve, and we have the technology. They're showing it on tv, so I don't get why the player can't see it."

That service break gave Gauff a 3-1 lead in the second set, but it was one-way traffic from there as Swiatek powered into her fourth Roland Garros final and an 11th win in 12 matches against the American.

"It was just one of those moments, but I overcame it. I obviously won that game," added the 20-year-old Gauff, who will become world number two next week.

"I usually don't get too frustrated with decisions like that, but I think it was just a combination of everything going on in the moment."

Swiatek, who is one win away from a third straight Roland Garros title, admitted having replays would be "easier".

"I think it would be easier to have the replay, but... I don't know how it would look like logistically," she said. "When can you ask an umpire to call a video replay or when it's up to her to do that."

Related Topics

Tennis World Technology Sports Exchange Traffic Lead TV From Court US Open

Recent Stories

1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Comm ..

1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention

14 minutes ago
 Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed ..

Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana

14 minutes ago
 Training workshop on budget session held

Training workshop on budget session held

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening b ..

Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..

15 minutes ago
 DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District ..

DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee

15 minutes ago
 Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on ..

Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain

15 minutes ago
Rain likely at various places:PMD

Rain likely at various places:PMD

18 minutes ago
 PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day

PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day

18 minutes ago
 PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against ..

PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction

19 minutes ago
 Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP C ..

Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM

20 minutes ago
 No electricity shortfall in IESCO

No electricity shortfall in IESCO

20 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of Chin ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports