Open Menu

Gautam Gambhir Praises Babar Azam's World Cup Potential

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Gautam Gambhir praises Babar Azam's World Cup potential

The former Indian cricketer says Babar Azam possesses all the qualities to set this World Cup on fire.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2023) Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday lauded the exceptional batting abilities of Pakistan's captain, expressing the belief that he has the potential to shine in the upcoming World Cup.

In an interview on an Indian tv channel, Gambhir was asked to single out one batsman to watch in the upcoming World Cup. Despite the host presenting prominent Names such as India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Australia's David Warner and Steve Smith, New Zealand's Kane Williamson, and England's Joe Root, Gambhir's choice was clear: Babar Azam.

Gambhir commended Babar Azam, stating, "Babar Azam possesses all the qualities to set this World Cup on fire. I have not seen many players who have such impeccable timing. While we certainly have greats like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root, Babar Azam's caliber is of a different order."

Babar Azam currently holds the top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings as the world's leading one-day international (ODI) batsman, boasting a rating of 857. In Test cricket, he holds the fourth position with a rating of 829. Impressively, Azam has maintained his position as the number one ODI batsman for nearly 900 days.

The Pakistan cricket team is set to commence their World Cup campaign on October 6 with a match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad. The most highly anticipated fixture of the tournament will see Pakistan face India on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, expected to draw a crowd of 132,000 spectators.

Here is the list of Pakistan's squad for the ICC World Cup 2023:

Babar Azam (c)

Abdullah Shafique

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Iftikhar Ahmed

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

M Wasim Jnr

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Saud Shakeel

Salman Ali Agha

Travelling reserves:

Mohammad Haris

Abrar Ahmed

Zaman Khan

Pakistan's warm-up matches schedule:

September 29 — vs New Zealand in Hyderabad

October 3 — vs Australia in Hyderabad

Pakistan's ICC World Cup 2023 schedule:

October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 — vs England in Kolkata

Day matches will commence at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30 pm (PST).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan Fire World ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Narendra Modi Hyderabad Ahmedabad David South Africa Netherlands Virat Kohli Babar Azam October TV All Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Tareen vows to serve people if given chance

Tareen vows to serve people if given chance

10 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

46 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

1 hour ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

2 hours ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

3 hours ago
 A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

3 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports