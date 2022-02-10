Gaviria outsprints Cavendish in Tour of Oman opener

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria won the first stage of the Tour of Oman on Thursday leaving British cycling great Mark Cavendish trailing in his wake

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Colombia's Fernando Gaviria won the first stage of the Tour of Oman on Thursday leaving British cycling great Mark Cavendish trailing in his wake.

Gaviria, 27, got his break after being guided into the lead by his UAE team-mate Maximiliano Richeze less than 200 metres from the finish of the 138 kilometres stage -- from Al Rustaq Fort to Muscat -- to record his first win of the season.

Cavendish took second with Australian Kaden Groves third.

"I put the pressure on myself as I knew in my head I needed a victory," said Gaviria, who has five stage wins in the Giro d'Italia and two in the Tour de France.

"Last week in Saudi Arabia I missed out by a little (he was third in the opening stage of the Tour of Saudi Arabia)."Gaviria is competing for the first time in the Tour of Oman, which is making its reappearance after a two year hiatus.

Friday's second stage is a flat route of 167.5km from Naseem Park to Suhar Corniche.