Gaylani, Abbasi Elected President, Secretary Of Pak Sporting Football Club

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 02:00 PM

Gaylani, Abbasi elected President, Secretary of Pak Sporting Football Club

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Syed Mohsin Gaylani and Raja Shahbaz Ahmed Abbasi have been elected as President and General Secretary of the Pak Sporting Football Club for a term of four years, respectively.

The General Council meeting of the Pak Sporting Football Club Islamabad was held here to elect the office bearers of the club for the term of next 4 years, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was Presided by Shaukat Ali Khan while Member, Normalization Committee of Islamabad Football Association, Ghulam Mujtaba was also present on the occasion and supervised the election process.

The house unanimously elected the office bearers including President: Syed Moshin Gaylani; Senior Vice President: Bilal Shaukat Mirza; Vice President: Muhammad Yamin; General Secretary: Raja Shahbaz Ahmed Abbasi Advocate; Associate Secretary: Tahir Khurshid Alam and Honorary Treasurer: Aamad Shaukat Mirza while former International Footballer, Mir Mushtaq Ahmed will act Team Manager.

The newly elected President, Syed Mohsin Gaylani thanked the house and assured to work for the promotion of football.

