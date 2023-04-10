Gazprom to Sign $65Mln Contract With Turkish Football Club Besiktas - Reports

Russian energy company Gazprom will sign a 60 million euro ($65.1 million) sponsorship deal with Turkish football club Besiktas, under which the club will transfer the naming rights to its stadium to the Russian company, Turkish media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russian energy company Gazprom will sign a 60 million euro ($65.1 million) sponsorship deal with Turkish football club Besiktas, under which the club will transfer the naming rights to its stadium to the Russian company, Turkish media reported on Monday.

The agreement was signed for three years with the option of its extension by two more years, the Sozcu newspaper reported.

In addition, Gazprom will help Besiktas to hold negotiations on the transfer of one of the players of the Lokomotiv Moscow football club, the report read.

Besiktas' current naming rights contract with UK telecommunications company Vodafone will expire at the end of the 2022-2023 football season, the report added.

In February 2022, German football club Schalke and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) broke sponsorship agreements with Gazprom after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine.