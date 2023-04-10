Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Gazprom To Sign $65Mln Contract With Turkish Football Club Besiktas - Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published April 10, 2023 | 10:52 PM

Gazprom to Sign $65Mln Contract With Turkish Football Club Besiktas - Reports

Russian energy company Gazprom will sign a 60 million euro ($65.1 million) sponsorship deal with Turkish football club Besiktas, under which the club will transfer the naming rights to its stadium to the Russian company, Turkish media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russian energy company Gazprom will sign a 60 million euro ($65.1 million) sponsorship deal with Turkish football club Besiktas, under which the club will transfer the naming rights to its stadium to the Russian company, Turkish media reported on Monday.

The agreement was signed for three years with the option of its extension by two more years, the Sozcu newspaper reported.

In addition, Gazprom will help Besiktas to hold negotiations on the transfer of one of the players of the Lokomotiv Moscow football club, the report read.

Besiktas' current naming rights contract with UK telecommunications company Vodafone will expire at the end of the 2022-2023 football season, the report added.

In February 2022, German football club Schalke and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) broke sponsorship agreements with Gazprom after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Football Ukraine Moscow Russia German Company United Kingdom Euro February Media Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Al Wahda, Baniyas and Al Ain qualify for under-18s ..

Al Wahda, Baniyas and Al Ain qualify for under-18s finals of Jiu-jitsu President ..

22 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse F ..

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival will compr ..

23 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court summons Sa ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court summons Sardar Tanveer for contempt proc ..

5 seconds ago
 Two Corona patients admitted to Holy Family Hospit ..

Two Corona patients admitted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH)

6 seconds ago
 Our effort is not confrontation but reiteration of ..

Our effort is not confrontation but reiteration of rights: DFederal Minister for ..

8 seconds ago
 Chinese researchers find new mechanism to improve ..

Chinese researchers find new mechanism to improve quality of cotton fibre

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.