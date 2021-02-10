UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Govt Plans To Construct Pissan Cricket Stadium This Year

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 27 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium this year

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed has announced this decision after a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Ehsan Mani.

GILGIT-BALTISTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021) The Gilgit-Baltistan government would construct a cricket Stadium at Pissan in Nagar Valley during this ongoing year.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan made this announcement after a meeting with Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani.

Taking to Twitter, the CM also shared the pictures of ground and of his meeting with PCB Chairperson.

The government took this decision after picture of Pissan ground went viral on social media last week.

“Construction of Pissan Stadium will ensure cricket in a highly favourable weather in peak summer when playing cricket in scorching heat in other parts of the country become difficult,” he added.

The GB CM said that cricket would provide a space to play the game at a place surrounded by perfect and natural scenery.

Previously, International Cricket Council liked picture of Gwadar Cricket Stadium which was captured by renowned actor Fakhr-e- Alam.

Related Topics

Cricket Weather Chief Minister Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Social Media Twitter PCB Gwadar Government

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary’s wife launches her own fashion ..

15 minutes ago

Arab League congratulates UAE for Hope Probe’s s ..

26 minutes ago

Second seed Halep escapes major fright at Australi ..

5 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 8,776 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan to start COVID-19 vaccination in March

16 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 55,420 ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.