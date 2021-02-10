GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium this year

(@fidahassanain)

GILGIT-BALTISTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021) The Gilgit-Baltistan government would construct a cricket Stadium at Pissan in Nagar Valley during this ongoing year.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan made this announcement after a meeting with Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani.

Taking to Twitter, the CM also shared the pictures of ground and of his meeting with PCB Chairperson.

The government took this decision after picture of Pissan ground went viral on social media last week.

“Construction of Pissan Stadium will ensure cricket in a highly favourable weather in peak summer when playing cricket in scorching heat in other parts of the country become difficult,” he added.

The GB CM said that cricket would provide a space to play the game at a place surrounded by perfect and natural scenery.

Previously, International Cricket Council liked picture of Gwadar Cricket Stadium which was captured by renowned actor Fakhr-e- Alam.