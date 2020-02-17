GB has huge potential in winter sports: Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour

Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour has said that Gilgit-Baltistan has huge potentials in winter sports and promised a government's supports for promotion sports

GILGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour has said that Gilgit-Baltistan has huge potentials in winter sports and promised a government's supports for promotion sports.

High Commissioner Wendy said Canada has been supporting the development works of AKRSP in Gilgit Baltistan since 1980s.

She said GB has several beautiful mountains, valleys and postures, and these things invite world tourists to come and enjoy the scenic beauty.

Gilmour made the statement while visiting the 900-years-old Altit Fort and the ancient Altit settlement during her two days visit of Gilgit Baltistan.

The High Commissioner played ice skating and ice hockey with the local youth, and also danced on local traditional music.