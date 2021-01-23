UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Scouts Clinch Alpine Ski Championship

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

GB Scouts clinch Alpine Ski Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Scouts clinched the 28th National Alpine Ski Championship in the ongoing winter sports events held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Ski Resort Naltar.

Pakistan's two time winter Olympian Mohammad Karim of PAF won gold medals in both Slalom and Giant Slalom categories, but could not secure the coveted trophy for his team as remaining four medals were claimed by the skiers of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts, said a press release issued here.

Mir Nawaz of GB Scouts got silver medal in both categories while his teammates Zahid Abbas earned Bronze medal in Slalom and Waqar Junior in Giant Slalom category.

Meanwhile, GB Ski Association won the Ice Speed Skating Championship. The Gold and Silver medal were won by Israr Ahamd and Basharat of Gilgit Baltistan Ski Association, earning them the championship trophy, while the Bronze medal was claimed by Zia-ur-Rehman of GB Scouts.

Another exciting event of the season was the final of 3rd Ice Hockey Championship. The final was played between GB Scouts and GB Ski Association. It was easy sailing for the team of GB Ski Association as they scored seven goals while their rivals could score only one goal. Teams of PAF, Pak Army, GB Scouts, Punjab, Sindh, Civil Aviation Authority and GB Ski Association participated in the event.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hockey Army Sports Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Alpine Gold Silver Bronze Event

Recent Stories

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

11 minutes ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

31 minutes ago

Sana Fakhar comes under criticism after sharing pi ..

35 minutes ago

Muhammad Imran fined 40 per cent match-fee for sho ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.