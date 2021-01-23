GB Scouts clinch Alpine Ski Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Scouts clinched the 28th National Alpine Ski Championship in the ongoing winter sports events held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Ski Resort Naltar.

Pakistan's two time winter Olympian Mohammad Karim of PAF won gold medals in both Slalom and Giant Slalom categories, but could not secure the coveted trophy for his team as remaining four medals were claimed by the skiers of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts, said a press release issued here.

Mir Nawaz of GB Scouts got silver medal in both categories while his teammates Zahid Abbas earned Bronze medal in Slalom and Waqar Junior in Giant Slalom category.

Meanwhile, GB Ski Association won the Ice Speed Skating Championship. The Gold and Silver medal were won by Israr Ahamd and Basharat of Gilgit Baltistan Ski Association, earning them the championship trophy, while the Bronze medal was claimed by Zia-ur-Rehman of GB Scouts.

Another exciting event of the season was the final of 3rd Ice Hockey Championship. The final was played between GB Scouts and GB Ski Association. It was easy sailing for the team of GB Ski Association as they scored seven goals while their rivals could score only one goal. Teams of PAF, Pak Army, GB Scouts, Punjab, Sindh, Civil Aviation Authority and GB Ski Association participated in the event.