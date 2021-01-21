GB Scouts clinch CJCSC Alpine Ski Cup

Waqar Junior's outstanding run in both Slalom and Giant Slalom events helped Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts lift the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Alpine Ski Cup at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Ski Resort, Naltar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Waqar Junior's outstanding run in both Slalom and Giant Slalom events helped Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts lift the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Alpine Ski Cup at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Ski Resort, Naltar.

He was in supreme form in both Slalom and Giant Slalom races, and clinched gold and a silver medal in both categories, said a PAF press release issued here.

In the Slalom category, former Olympian Mohammad Abbas of PAF had a fabulous day on the slope and earned the gold medal in the category.

The silver medal in Slalom was won by GB Scouts's Waqar Junior, while Noor Muhammad from Pakistan Army claimed the bronze medal.

The Giant Slalom category was dominated by the Skiers of GB Scouts as besides Waqar Junior's gold, the silver and bronze medals were also won by his teammates Sajjad Ahmad and Waqas Azam respectively.

Teams of PAF, Pakistan Army, GB Scouts, Swat, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Higher education Commission, Civil Aviation Authority and Alpine Club participated in the event.