UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Scouts Clinch CJCSC Alpine Ski Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:16 PM

GB Scouts clinch CJCSC Alpine Ski Cup

Waqar Junior's outstanding run in both Slalom and Giant Slalom events helped Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts lift the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Alpine Ski Cup at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Ski Resort, Naltar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Waqar Junior's outstanding run in both Slalom and Giant Slalom events helped Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts lift the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Alpine Ski Cup at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Ski Resort, Naltar.

He was in supreme form in both Slalom and Giant Slalom races, and clinched gold and a silver medal in both categories, said a PAF press release issued here.

In the Slalom category, former Olympian Mohammad Abbas of PAF had a fabulous day on the slope and earned the gold medal in the category.

The silver medal in Slalom was won by GB Scouts's Waqar Junior, while Noor Muhammad from Pakistan Army claimed the bronze medal.

The Giant Slalom category was dominated by the Skiers of GB Scouts as besides Waqar Junior's gold, the silver and bronze medals were also won by his teammates Sajjad Ahmad and Waqas Azam respectively.

Teams of PAF, Pakistan Army, GB Scouts, Swat, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Higher education Commission, Civil Aviation Authority and Alpine Club participated in the event.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Islamabad Balochistan Army Punjab Swat Jammu Alpine Mohammad Abbas HEC Gold Silver Bronze Event From

Recent Stories

International cricket in Pakistan attracts global ..

1 minute ago

India records 15,223 new COVID-19 cases

17 minutes ago

China Welcomes Biden's Decision for US to Rejoin P ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 17 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Terrorism Offenses Up by Almost 30% Year- ..

1 minute ago

Mehwish Hayat is hopeful for new dawn in the US

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.