GB Scouts' skiers claim gold, silver medals in National Championship

NALTAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Zahid Abbas of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts clinched gold medal in slalom category on the first day of 29th National Ski Championship at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar. Silver medal was earned by Nawaz of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, while Abdul Jan belonging to Pakistan Army claimed bronze medal.

A number of teams including PAF, Pakistan Army, GB Scouts, GB Winter sports Association, Chitral, KhyberPakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Higher education Commission, Hindu Kush Snow Sports Club and Civil Aviation Authority participated with vigour and full spirit in the National Ski Championship.