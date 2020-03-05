GB Scouts won Snow Sports and Cross Country Ski Championship 2020

Defending Champion Gilgit Baltistan Scouts won Snow Sports and Cross Country Ski Championship 2020 held at Rattu. Gilgit Baltistan Scouts won all five categories of competition and Snow Sports Trophy of the year 2020

GILGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Defending Champion Gilgit Baltistan Scouts won Snow sports and Cross Country Ski Championship 2020 held at Rattu. Gilgit Baltistan Scouts won all five categories of competition and Snow Sports Trophy of the year 2020.

Commander FCNA Major General Ehsan Mehmood was the chief guest on the occasion who distributed medals and trophy among winner and runners team.