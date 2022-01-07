GB wins 14 Bronze Medals in 4th National Fencing Championship

Team of Gilgit-Baltistan won 14 Bronze Medals in 4th National Fencing Championship held in Quetta

GILGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Team of Gilgit-Baltistan won 14 Bronze Medals in 4th National Fencing Championship held in Quetta.

In singles, Sobia Won 2 Bronze medals against Islamabad and Baluchistan.

In the Team Events of APE and Foil categories, Sobia, Gul Haider and Karishma won six Bronze Medals.

In Saber Category, Noreen, Gul Haider and Karishma won three Bronze Medals against Sindh. In men's Foil category, Dansih Noman Karim and Shazeb won 3 Broonze Medals.

Gilgit Baltistan Fencing team Participated in the tournament with the support of Directorate of sports Gilgit Baltistan.

Fencing is a combat sport involving the use of a sword for attack and defense according to set movements and rules.

The winning points are made through the weapon's contact with an opponent.