GC Bacha Khan, FCW, City Gulbahar, GC Charsadda No. 1 Enter Into Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 20, 2022 | 07:35 PM

GC Bacha Khan, FCW, City Gulbahar, GC Charsadda No. 1 enter into semi-finals

Girls College Bacha Khan, Frontier College for Women, Girls College Charsadda No. 1 and City Gulbahar Girls College on Thursday entered into the semi-finals of the ongoing Girls Inter-College Volleyball Championship here at Government Girls College Bacha Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Girls College Bacha Khan, Frontier College for Women, Girls College Charsadda No. 1 and City Gulbahar Girls College on Thursday entered into the semi-finals of the ongoing Girls Inter-College Volleyball Championship here at Government Girls College Bacha Khan.

President of the sports Committee of the Higher education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Professor Nihayat was the chief guest on the occasion.

Director Sports Miss Afsheen Khan, teaching staff, players and a large number of students were also present and witnessed the thrilling matches.

Results: Girls College Bacha in the first quarter-final recorded victory against Hayatabad Girls College in straight sets, the score was 25-23, 25-21 and 25-19.

In the second quarterfinal played between Charsadda 1 and Yaka Ghand Girls College, the Charsadda 1 Girls College won by 3-1. The score was 25-23, 29-27, 25-21 and 27-25.

In the third quarterfinal, City Gulbahar Girls College beat Tangi Girls College by 3-1; the score was 19-25, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-21.

The Frontier Girls College beat Zaryab Girls College by 3-0; the score was 25-22, 25-18 and 25-19.

A total of 13 colleges took part in the Inter-College Volleyball Championship organized by the Higher Education Department, in which the four best teams managed to reach the semi-finals. The semi-finals and final will be played on Friday.

